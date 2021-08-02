India at cusp of multi-year capex cycle, private firms to drive growth from FY24

The US infrastructure stimulus worth $1 trillion is likely to open up opportunities for capital goods players such as ABB India, Siemens Ltd. & Cummins India for product exports, especially given their relatively low utilizations at 50-85%, ambition to expand exports and support from their US/Europe parents. It could also offer growth for EPC firms such as L&T has already expanded its US reach, according to BofA Securities.

