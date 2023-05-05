India at tipping point, says Tim Cook

Pathak said that the company is likely to see steady growth in the country for another three years. “If you look at our market, we have nearly 500 million smartphone users that are using smartphones priced at less than ₹20,000. The biggest factor in the market right now is that consumers are looking to upgrade — so, even if 10% of the smartphone user base upgrades, we’re looking at 50 million new users for price segments of sub- ₹30,000, or above that. This is most likely the opportunity that Cook spoke about during the earnings call," he said.