Audit, consulting firm employees find access to Cockroach Janta Party site blocked on intranets

Employees at some of India's top audit and consulting companies were this week surprised to see they were denied access to the websites of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, or CJP, a mock political party, through their office intranet.
Multiple mid- and senior-level executives at the India offices of PwC, KPMG, and Deloitte told Mint that they were unable to access via company servers two websites associated with the CJP. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Mint has reviewed screenshots of the blocked websites. Websites of other mainstream parties were accessible on the firms' networks, according to executives Mint interviewed.
What was meant to be a satire on the remarks of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant earlier this month has snowballed into a popular online movement, attracting millions of young followers. The government quickly moved to block access to the X, formerly Twitter, handle of CJP.