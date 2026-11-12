India bans lithium-ion battery black mass exports: What led to the move and what happens next?

India has prohibited the export of lithium-ion battery black mass to ensure the material is processed domestically and to strengthen the country's efforts to recover critical minerals, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on 10 November, changing the export policy for lithium-ion battery black mass from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect, until further orders.

The move is aimed at ensuring the availability of raw material for domestic battery recyclers and refiners, as India looks to reduce its dependence on imported critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese.

Black mass is a powder-like material generated by shredding used lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing waste after removing larger metal and plastic components. It contains recoverable quantities of minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, electronics and renewable energy technologies, according to PTI.

Why has India banned black mass exports? According to the Commerce Ministry, India has expanded its capacity to recycle battery waste and recover critical minerals, but domestic processing facilities are not being fully utilized due to insufficient raw material availability.

The ministry said exports of domestically generated black mass were diverting valuable resources to overseas markets. As a result, some Indian recyclers have had to import the material to meet their processing requirements.

The export prohibition is expected to improve feedstock availability for domestic recycling and refining facilities, increase their capacity utilisation and encourage fresh investment and employment in the sector.

The government also expects the measure to increase the domestic recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals, reducing import dependence and foreign exchange outflows.

What is black mass and why is it important? Black mass is the intermediate material obtained after end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap are shredded and processed.

Depending on the battery chemistry, it contains recoverable quantities of lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite.

These minerals are important inputs for manufacturing batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. They also support the electronics and renewable energy industries.

Recovering these materials from discarded batteries allows manufacturers to reuse existing resources rather than depend entirely on freshly mined minerals. The process is commonly referred to as urban mining.

The government said domestic recycling would also support a circular economy by reducing reliance on primary mining and ensuring that hazardous battery waste is treated within India in accordance with environmental regulations.

What does GTRI say about the export ban? Commenting on the decision, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said India's exports of lithium-ion battery black mass were nil in the previous financial year.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the government had acted to prevent potential future shipments and ensure that the material remained available to domestic refiners.

According to Srivastava, India's capacity to process black mass is higher than the quantity of material generated domestically, leaving recyclers short of feedstock. Increasing the availability of this material could help battery manufacturers reduce their dependence on imported minerals.

How does move fit into India's critical minerals strategy? The export prohibition complements the government's National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), including its ₹1,500-crore incentive scheme, the Commerce Ministry said.

India depends substantially on imports of several critical minerals essential to its electric mobility, battery manufacturing and clean energy ambitions.

By retaining battery waste within the country and recovering valuable minerals from it, the government aims to develop domestic supply chains for battery manufacturing, electric vehicles and energy storage technologies.