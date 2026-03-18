NEW DELHI: India’s beer industry is betting on sun and state support to pull itself out of two years of disruption.
After a washed-out year, beer makers bet big on summer for FY27 growth
SummaryEarly summer and state reforms are boosting sales, pointing to a rebound in India’s beer market in FY27. Supply bottlenecks and weather risks could temper the upturn.
NEW DELHI: India’s beer industry is betting on sun and state support to pull itself out of two years of disruption.
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