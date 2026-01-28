India bets big on homegrown AI as Dell and NVIDIA power NxtGen’s mega AI factory

US-based Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced that it will provide key infrastructure support to India's NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd for building the country's first and largest dedicated AI factory.

As part of the deal, Dell AI Factory with Nvidia solutions will significantly expand India’s national AI capability, enabling large-scale generative AI, agentic AI, physical AI, and high-performance computing across enterprises, start-ups and government programmes.

The company did not provide details on where this factory will be located or when it will be built. The cost details of the project were also not disclosed.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dell banks on AI factory, GenAI growth in India

What does the deal have in store? Dell is set to provide the core infrastructure, including Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers, for NxtGen AI's new AI cluster to meet the growing demand of artificial intelligence as a service and large-scale GPU capacity.

The infrastructure will be delivered through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems, deemed vital for India's increasing AI demand to expand its mission.

What are the features of Dell AI factory? The Dell AI Factory with Nvidia offers a full stack of AI solutions from data center to edge, enabling organisations to rapidly adopt and scale AI deployments in their firms.

The integration of Dell’s AI capabilities with Nvidia's accelerated computing, networking, and software technologies will provide customers with an extensive AI portfolio and an open ecosystem of technology partners.

Advertisement

How Dell, Nvidia and NxtGen AI will power India's ambitions NxtGen AI will be able to deliver advanced AI capabilities at speed and scale, with the technology support from the comprehensive Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA portfolio, which provides a simplified and reliable foundation for the artificial intelligence company.

“By empowering NxtGen with this advanced foundation, Dell is accelerating India's next wave of AI development and innovation, ensuring critical access to high-performance AI capabilities across the region,” Dell Technologies said in a press release.

Also Read | India warms up to AI virtual pets as companionship goes digital

“India’s rapid AI growth demands strong, reliable, and future-ready infrastructure,” said Manish Gupta, president and managing director, India, Dell Technologies. “Dell Technologies is addressing this need through the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, designed to simplify and scale AI deployments across industries. As the top AI infrastructure provider, we are enabling this shift by combining storage, compute, networking and software to accelerate AI adoption. Our collaboration with NxtGen brings these capabilities closer to Indian enterprises, helping them deploy AI efficiently and cost-effectively. This marks another step in our commitment to empowering India’s digital future through secure, scalable, and sovereign AI infrastructure.”

Advertisement

Key Takeaways Dell and NVIDIA's partnership aims to enhance India's AI capabilities with advanced infrastructure.

The AI factory will support large-scale deployments of generative and agentic AI.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to building a secure and sovereign AI ecosystem.