Location-specific discounts: How BigBasket is using store-level pricing to fix dark store economics
Summary
BigBasket revamps its dark stores network offering variable discounts based on store performance. Its aim: grow low-traffic Unnati stores into profitable Pragati ones. This comes in the backdrop of intensifying competition in quick commerce as Swiggy, Amazon, and Blinkit expand rapidly.
As competition intensifies in instant grocery delivery, Tata group–owned BigBasket is reworking its dark store network and offering discounts based on how individual stores perform on order volumes.
