India's biodiesel blending programme remains significantly below the government's indicative target of 5% by 2030, with limited availability of raw materials emerging as a major constraint, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said on November 19.

In a clarification posted on social media platform X, HPCL said public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) — Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and HPCL — achieved an overall biodiesel blending level of just 0.18% during the financial year 2025-26.

The situation has remained largely unchanged in the current financial year. Between April and September 2026, PSU OMCs sold approximately 4,900 crore litres of high-speed diesel (HSD), of which more than 4,700 crore litres contained no biodiesel, according to the company.

Of the remaining 200 crore litres, only 4 crore litres of biodiesel were blended with diesel, translating into an average blending level of 2% in the fuel that contained biodiesel.

Consequently, the overall biodiesel blending level across the industry stood at just 0.08% during the first six months of FY27, HPCL said.

India's 5% biodiesel blending target by 2030 Under the National Biofuel Policy, 2018, as amended in 2022, the government has set an indicative target of achieving 5% biodiesel blending by 2030.

However, actual blending levels remain considerably below this target due to limited availability of feedstock, or the raw materials required to produce biodiesel, HPCL said.

The latest figures highlight the challenge facing PSU oil companies as India attempts to scale up the use of alternative fuels and reduce dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

Does diesel without biodiesel blending meet quality standards? Addressing concerns over the quality of diesel sold without biodiesel blending, HPCL said all high-speed diesel sales, including fuel containing very small quantities of biodiesel, comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification IS 1460.

The standard specifies the requirements for automotive diesel fuel and forms part of the publicly notified National Biofuel Policy framework.

The company said PSU OMCs remain committed to supplying fuel that meets prescribed quality standards and applicable regulatory requirements.

How India compares with other countries HPCL also pointed to biodiesel blending programmes in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil, where blending percentages range from 10% to 50%, depending on the availability of feedstock.