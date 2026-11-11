Mint Explainer | Incorporation boom: what rising company registrations mean for jobs and economic growth

A record 154,093 companies and 68,938 limited liability partnerships (LLPs) were registered in India in the first seven months of this fiscal year amid external headwinds, mainly the West Asia conflict.
Mint explains the factors behind this rush to register, the geographical spread of incorporations and what it means for India’s economy, its growing entrepreneurial spirit and employment.
How big is the increase in incorporations?
In the first seven months of this fiscal year, incorporations rose over 12% from a record 137,393 companies a year earlier while LLP registrations climbed 34% from 51,461.