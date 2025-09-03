India can be exporter of sustainable aviation fuel, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) India has the capacity to be an exporter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a practical solution for decarbonisation, as the country has more than 750 million tonne of available biomass and nearly 230 million tonne of surplus agricultural residue, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Biomass, agricultural residue and used cooking oil are among the key feedstocks that can be tapped for production of SAF, which can be used as a drop-in fuel for aircraft.

The civil aviation ministry in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and with support from the European Union have prepared an SAF feasibility study for India.

The study assesses the potential for producing and utilising drop-in SAF in India. It evaluates domestic feedstock availability, viable production pathways, infrastructure and policy readiness and the enabling conditions needed to establish a robust domestic SAF market, the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

Drawing upon international best practices and tailoring them to India's socio-economic and environmental context, the report provides a roadmap for sustainable fuel adoption, it added.

The study was undertaken under the ICAO's Capacity-building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels programme (ACT-SAF) initiative.

India is the world's third largest aviation market and the passenger traffic is expected to double to 500 million by 2030.

In the release, Naidu said SAF is a practical and immediate solution to decarbonise the aviation sector, with the potential to cut lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fuel.

"With over 750 million metric tonne of available biomass and nearly 230 million metric tonne of surplus agricultural residue, India has the capacity not only to meet its own SAF demand but also to emerge as a global leader and exporter," he said.

The minister also said that SAF production will not only reduce crude imports and cut emissions by 20-25 million tonnes annually but also boost farmers’ incomes by creating a strong value chain for agricultural residue and biomass.

Recently, Indian Oil Corporation became the first Indian company to get the ISCC CORSIA certification for production of SAF at its refinery in Panipat, Haryana.

CORSIA refers to Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) of the ICAO.

The minister also reaffirmed India's readiness to become self-sufficient in SAF production, targeting 1 per cent blending in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 in line with the CORSIA mandate.

Meanwhile, COTECNA Inspection India Pvt Ltd has become the country's first SAF certification body.