‘India can be semiconductor design hub’

“Clearly the game on fabs is a large company game. We are talking about billions of dollars investment to build these fabs. But we think that on design India has a real shot. In fact, we announced the first company last week, in a couple of weeks we will announce another company. So, we think that even in semiconductors the startups are going to play a role more on the design side of things and then you will hopefully see fabs show up in a while from now."