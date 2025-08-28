India can tackle critical mineral shortage through processing, co-products, e-waste: Tata Steel Mining MD

He highlighted that both government and industry are working together across three key areas."Both the government and industry are working on the three-prong approach. One is the virgin material, where the resources and results are there, how we can mine it and how we can process it," Satija said.The first approach focuses on tapping virgin resources through mining and processing, said Satija noted that the government is bringing in expertise and systems to boost capabilities in this area.The second strategy, he said, involves recovering critical minerals as co-products from existing mining processes. For instance, minerals like nickel and chromite, often found as associated materials in overburden, can be extracted during mining operations.The third approach centres on urban mining and e-waste recovery. Satija said that with the widespread use of electronic appliances in both rural and urban areas, there is growing potential to extract critical minerals from discarded gadgets. He emphasised that the narrowing rural-urban divide in digital device usage supports this strategy.He also highlighted the role of skilling initiatives, suggesting that sector-specific skill councils, such as those for mining and green jobs, could collaborate to train youth in e-waste collection and mineral recovery.In April, China imposed export controls on certain rare earth-related items, triggering global supply concerns, including in India. Given China's dominance in global rare earth processing, this sector remains vulnerable, as few alternative suppliers exist.In response, India launched the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in January 2025, with a budget of ₹16,300 crore and an expected ₹18,000 crore investment from PSUs. Additionally, the government is encouraging private companies to explore and mine critical minerals abroad to meet domestic demand. However, China has recently assured India of an unrestricted supply of critical minerals. (ANI)