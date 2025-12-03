Cement companies push for premium products, analysts predict price war in the segment
Dipali Banka 5 min read 03 Dec 2025, 12:22 pm IST
Nuvoco, Birla, and JK Lakshmi Cement are enhancing their premium product offerings to maintain margins without raising prices. Analysts believe this strategy might be short-lived as competition hots up in the premium market segment.
Cement makers such as Nuvoco Vistas Corp., Birla Corporation and JK Lakshmi Cement are increasing their focus on premium products to lift margins as an alternative to price hikes in a push that analysts said would work for now but not in the long term as competition creeps into the premium segment.
