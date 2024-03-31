India Cements promoters increase share pledge as co finds itself in a tight spot
Summary
- The promoters had 45.5% of their shares pledged with banks at the end of December 2023
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Promoters of India Cements Ltd have continued to borrow against their shares with the latest debt raised as recently as last month, at a time the country’s tenth largest cement maker fights working capital shortages. The cement industry has seen intense price competition after the entry of Adani group in 2022 with the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.