India-China face-off shows resolve of armed forces to protect nation’s sovereignty: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI : Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Saturday said the deaths of the 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, have shown the resolve of the Indian armed forces to protect “India’s sovereignty at any cost."

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad Bhadauria who this week made a quiet visit to several Indian forward bases near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Kashmir and Ladakh said: “The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," he said.

“In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at LAC is resolved peacefully," he said.

Bhadauria visited Indian air bases in Leh on Wednesday and Srinagar on Thursday, days after an Indian army colonel and 19 others were killed in a faceoff with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army ( PLA). These were the casualties along the LAC since 1975. Indian and Chinese troops have been caught in a tense confrontation for over seven weeks in the region and all efforts to de-escalate seem to failed till now. On the opposite side, news reports have said that the Chinese PLA is fully deployed in Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) with air, artillery and missile support.

“Please join me in paying tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the sacrifice while defending the LAC in Galwan Valley. The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty at any cost," Bhadauria, said in televised remarks.

Following the 15 June flare up along the border, the Indian army has strengthened its deployment across the length of the LAC --- from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh including 23 points across the LAC which are seen as particularly sensitive.

