India-China face-off shows resolve of armed forces to protect nation’s sovereignty: IAF Chief

Bhadauria visited Indian air bases in Leh on Wednesday and Srinagar on Thursday, days after an Indian army colonel and 19 others were killed in a faceoff with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army ( PLA). These were the casualties along the LAC since 1975. Indian and Chinese troops have been caught in a tense confrontation for over seven weeks in the region and all efforts to de-escalate seem to failed till now. On the opposite side, news reports have said that the Chinese PLA is fully deployed in Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) with air, artillery and missile support.