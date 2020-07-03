India-China standoff unlikely to hit output of pharma companies

Earlier this week, the customs department informed the industry that it will start clearing shipments of APIs imported from China after the government gave in to the pleas of the industry. Customs officials, across Indian ports, stopped clearing shipments originating from China since 22 June amid the border clashes between Chinese and Indian troops. “Apparently, there were rumours that the Chinese were trying to push some spurious material or narcotics along with the shipments, so the Indian authorities seemed to have become more vigilant," said Daara B. Patel, secretary-general, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.