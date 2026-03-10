As the conflict in West Asia has nearly frozen all trade movement through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian law firms have seen a surge in queries from companies seeking clarity on whether they can invoke a rare clause to mitigate risk—force majeure.
Law firms field force majeure queries as war sets off panic
SummaryThe queries to invoke force majeure are rising after the US and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran evoked retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Persian Gulf region. That has frozen movement through the Strait of Hormuz, sending Brent above $100 a barrel.
