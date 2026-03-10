Law firms field force majeure queries as war sets off panic

The queries mirror global panic as the Brent has spiked above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 after the US and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran evoked retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the Persian Gulf region. That has almost disrupted ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption and large volumes of LNG. India relies on imports for more than 80% of its oil consumption; about 50% of its oil imports and 60% of its LNG pass through this route.