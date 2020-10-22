India continues to drag APAC volumes for Coca Cola

New Delhi: Beverage major The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday said unit case volumes in the Asia Pacific region declined 4%, primarily due to coronavirus-related restrictions in India and Japan for the three months ended 25 September.

Globally, net revenues at the maker of Coca Cola, Fanta, Minute Maid juices and Sprite beverages declined 9% to $8.7 billion, The Coca-Cola Company said as it announced its third-quarter earnings.

The company, however, reported improvement in trends versus the prior quarter. "The company is seeing an elevated level of sales in at-home channels being more than offset by ongoing pressure in away-from-home channels, which are affected by the level of lockdown in a particular market," it said in its earnings statement. Its global unit case volume—the number of unit cases of beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners—declined 4% during the quarter.

Unit case volume at the company’s bottling investments—that are the company’s own bottling plants—declined 10%, driven by India and South Africa, it said.

In the Asia Pacific region, the unit case volume performance reported a “solid growth in sparkling soft drinks in China", the company said. In the region, the company lost value share in total NARTD beverages or non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages primarily driven by a share loss in sparkling soft drinks category. Coca-Cola does not share India-specific data. The company did not specify where it lost market share.

India’s gradual unlocking since June has helped improve mobility but its restaurants, railways, and airways are still working under restrictions. This means that out-of-home consumption, that draws significant sales for beverage companies like Coca-Cola, continue to be under pressure.

Earlier this month, rival food and beverage maker PepsiCo Inc said its snacking business in India recorded a high-single-digit volume growth in the third quarter of the year, even as its beverage volumes continued to remain under stress. In the AMESA region, PepsiCo’s beverage volumes declined 4%, primarily reflecting a double-digit decline in India, the maker of Lay’s chips and Mountain Dew beverage said for the 12 weeks ended 05 September, 2020.

However, for Coca-Cola, unit case volume trends have continued to improve in the September quarter. For instance, in the previous quarter, the APAC region reported a unit case volume decline of 18%, primarily due to strict lockdowns in India, the company said then.

“Since the company's last earnings update in July, global unit case volume trends have continued to improve. The pace in the third quarter was more gradual than the second quarter, and the percentage decline in global unit case volume for October month-to-date was low single digits," the company said in business environment update.

It said while the company is pleased with the sequential improvement, the ultimate impact on its near-term results is unknown.

