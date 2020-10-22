India continues to drag APAC volumes for Coca Cola

The company, however, reported improvement in trends versus the prior quarter. "The company is seeing an elevated level of sales in at-home channels being more than offset by ongoing pressure in away-from-home channels, which are affected by the level of lockdown in a particular market," it said in its earnings statement. Its global unit case volume—the number of unit cases of beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners—declined 4% during the quarter.