India could be the largest beneficiary: JPMorgan CEO explains why as companies look options beyond China1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
JPMorgan CEO for Asia Pacific, Filippo Gori, believes that India could be one of the fastest-growing markets for the bank in the region next year, along with Australia and Japan.
In the Asia Pacific region, JPMorgan is poised to witness robust growth in India, Australia, and Japan next year, according to a high-ranking executive from the Wall Street bank.
