India Craft Week expects revival in sales in 2023 post muted show amid pandemic

Following two muted years, the India Craft Week, a platform that brings artisans, designers and luxury brands together, is expecting a revival in business with its upcoming edition. In its fourth edition, about 150 artisans, makers, craft brands, museums, organizations will attend its week in Delhi towards the end of the month. This, the organisation said, is the second largest craft week in the world after its international counterpart, London Craft Week.“The entire crafts industry is rising from the ashes and we too must have a new beginning. This year, we are looking at more engagement with tech companies to partner with us to train artisan. Consumers are becoming more sensitive towards a more sustainable environment and we are hoping that will help us revive sales for our artisans," said Iti Tyagi, founder of Craft Village and the craft week. She said artisans were earlier not exposed to the market directly and the platform gives trade as well thought leadership opportunity to participating artisans. It said it does not charge them commission on sales or orders.Over the years, it said the week has contributed directly to artisan and brands income with collections growing from ₹1.33 crore in 2018 to ₹5.05 crore in 2021. Participation of artists has gone up from 45 in 2018 to 200 in 2021.

