India’s cruise industry finds sea legs as younger travellers, easier access drive demand

What was once seen as a niche luxury holiday is steadily entering the mainstream as more Indians—from young travellers and multigenerational families to holidaymakers in smaller cities—opt for cruise vacations. The shift is prompting operators to expand capacity and travel companies to deepen their offerings as the country's cruise market begins to set sail.
Just last week, Cordelia Cruises, India's only domestic ocean cruise operator, listed on the stock exchanges, primarily to fund two new ships. And travel businesses that market cruises, from Thomas Cook India to Tirun Travel Marketing, see demand growing across segments.
To be sure, cruises still account for a small share of India’s travel market. Travel agency Thomas Cook India estimates cruise penetration at just 8-10% among international holidaymakers and 15-18% for domestic travellers. It expects cruise travels to grow 10-12% annually, barring geopolitical disruptions.