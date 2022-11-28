India daily air traffic touches new high since onset of covid

As per ICRA, rising prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and the general inflationary environment continue to stifle the industry earnings, with ATF prices in November 2022 being higher by around 47% on a YoY basis. Moreover, the same increased by 4.2% sequentially. While airlines have been increasing the yields, the same has not been adequate to offset the impact of the rising ATF prices,ICRA said in a recent note.