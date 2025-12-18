Bengaluru/New Delhi: A renewed crackdown on adulterated dairy products, combined with a shift among urban consumers towards farm-to-table food, is reshaping the dairy market in the world’s largest producer of milk.
Adulteration fears may spur premium dairy boom in urban markets
SummaryTighter regulation, rising health awareness and fresh capital are helping organic dairy brands deepen farm control, strengthen traceability and test whether premium pricing can scale beyond niche urban consumers.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: A renewed crackdown on adulterated dairy products, combined with a shift among urban consumers towards farm-to-table food, is reshaping the dairy market in the world’s largest producer of milk.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More