Adulteration fears may spur premium dairy boom in urban markets

“You have to build on trust and some of it gets built over a period of time," Keshan said. “Cold pressed oil, for instance, is a big thing—double the price of regular oil but healthwise, it’s a different level. If you have a certain offering and quality, repeat purchases are very high. There is a market price point of ₹1,800-2,000 a litre for ghee, for oils, it’s ₹370-360. Clearly, for some consumers, health comes first. Not everyone can afford it."