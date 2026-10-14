India’s holiday rentals scale up as hotel supply lags

India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.
The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.