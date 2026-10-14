India’s holiday rentals scale up as hotel supply lags

India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.
India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.
The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.
The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.
The segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.
India had more than 213,000 branded hotel rooms across star hotel categories as of February 2026, according to industry estimates. The expansion of alternative accommodation comes as domestic travel gathers pace, creating opportunities for operators that manage holiday rentals.
India's domestic tourist visits have grown at a compound annual rate of 11% over 1.34 billion in 2014, according to the Union tourism ministry. A domestic trip is one taken by a resident within their country.
“Demand is expanding rapidly, but supply is not keeping pace. Even if we build all the hotel rooms currently in the pipeline, there will still be a considerable gap to fill,” said Suman Billa, additional secretary and directorate general of the ministry of tourism. This presents a significant opportunity for homestays, bed-and-breakfast establishments and other forms of alternative accommodation to bridge that gap, Billa added.
Domestic travel is helping balance tourism and unlocking supply of hospitality rooms in a rapid way, said Santosh Kumar, regional head, South Asia for Booking.com. “Demand is outpacing supply in the accommodation sector. 2026 is the breakout year for us as far as this segment is concerned.”
Homestays and hotels will increasingly serve different traveller needs rather than compete for the same demand, Ritwik Khare, founder of Elivaas, told Mint. “While some travellers may prioritise privacy, others may value the additional space that a homestay offers. The larger growth driver, however, is the expansion of India’s domestic travel market, which should create opportunities across accommodation formats. As the segment matures, the winners will be those who can deliver consistent quality and a compelling guest experience,” Khare added.
Rating agency Icra expects premium hotel-room supply across 12 major Indian cities to grow 5-6% annually between FY25 and FY28, slower than the projected 8-10% growth in demand. This gap could support room rates and occupancy. Hospitality consulting firm Horwath HTL has also estimated that demand is growing faster than supply, with room demand rising 9.1% against 7.8% increase in supply. The geographic coverage and period for these estimates need to be confirmed.
Online bookings set to double
For holiday rentals, the growth is translating into a larger booking market. Online bookings for homestays, villas and holiday apartments are projected to nearly double to ₹18,660 crore by FY29, from ₹9,340 crore in FY26, according to the Booking.com-Videc report.
Including offline bookings, the market is expected to reach ₹41500 crore by FY29, growing at an annual rate of 21.2%. The broader travel market is projected to grow at 11.1% annually over the same period.
The expansion is attracting operators looking to manage more homes as holiday rentals. Elivaas' Khare had said supply in the alternative-accommodation industry is growing at about 25% annually.
Unlike hotel chains, which typically add rooms through new developments and management or franchise agreements, holiday-rental operators can expand by bringing existing homes onto booking platforms and managing them for owners. Some are now looking at entire complexes, allowing them to share housekeeping, maintenance and other services across multiple units.
The growth is also spreading beyond traditional holiday destinations. Listings in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Ayodhya and Hyderabad rose between 54% and 179% from June 2025 to June 2026, the study found. Cities and metros accounted for nearly half of the listings in FY26, while hill destinations made up 27% and beach destinations 18%.
Smaller homes dominate the market. Studios and homes with one or two bedrooms accounted for 60-65% of entire-home listings in June 2026. For property owners, hosting is increasingly being viewed as a business rather than simply a way to earn occasional extra income: 61% of owners surveyed saw it as running a small business, while 54% cited additional income as a reason for renting out their properties.