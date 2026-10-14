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India’s holiday rentals scale up as hotel supply lags

Varuni Khosla
4 min read14 Oct 2026, 04:34 PM IST
The digitally listed alternative-accommodation segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.
The digitally listed alternative-accommodation segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.
Summary

The expansion of alternative accommodation comes as domestic travel gathers pace, creating opportunities for operators that manage holiday rentals.

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India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.

India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.

The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.

The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.

The segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.

India had more than 213,000 branded hotel rooms across star hotel categories as of February 2026, according to industry estimates. The expansion of alternative accommodation comes as domestic travel gathers pace, creating opportunities for operators that manage holiday rentals.

Also Read | Radisson shifts India focus to big cities, targets 500 hotels by 2030

India's domestic tourist visits have grown at a compound annual rate of 11% over 1.34 billion in 2014, according to the Union tourism ministry. A domestic trip is one taken by a resident within their country.

“Demand is expanding rapidly, but supply is not keeping pace. Even if we build all the hotel rooms currently in the pipeline, there will still be a considerable gap to fill,” said Suman Billa, additional secretary and directorate general of the ministry of tourism. This presents a significant opportunity for homestays, bed-and-breakfast establishments and other forms of alternative accommodation to bridge that gap, Billa added.

Domestic travel is helping balance tourism and unlocking supply of hospitality rooms in a rapid way, said Santosh Kumar, regional head, South Asia for Booking.com. “Demand is outpacing supply in the accommodation sector. 2026 is the breakout year for us as far as this segment is concerned.”

Homestays and hotels will increasingly serve different traveller needs rather than compete for the same demand, Ritwik Khare, founder of Elivaas, told Mint. “While some travellers may prioritise privacy, others may value the additional space that a homestay offers. The larger growth driver, however, is the expansion of India’s domestic travel market, which should create opportunities across accommodation formats. As the segment matures, the winners will be those who can deliver consistent quality and a compelling guest experience,” Khare added.

Also Read | New Zealand Cricket banks on India tour to lift revenue by 50%

Rating agency Icra expects premium hotel-room supply across 12 major Indian cities to grow 5-6% annually between FY25 and FY28, slower than the projected 8-10% growth in demand. This gap could support room rates and occupancy. Hospitality consulting firm Horwath HTL has also estimated that demand is growing faster than supply, with room demand rising 9.1% against 7.8% increase in supply. The geographic coverage and period for these estimates need to be confirmed.

Online bookings set to double

For holiday rentals, the growth is translating into a larger booking market. Online bookings for homestays, villas and holiday apartments are projected to nearly double to 18,660 crore by FY29, from 9,340 crore in FY26, according to the Booking.com-Videc report.

Including offline bookings, the market is expected to reach 41500 crore by FY29, growing at an annual rate of 21.2%. The broader travel market is projected to grow at 11.1% annually over the same period.

The expansion is attracting operators looking to manage more homes as holiday rentals. Elivaas' Khare had said supply in the alternative-accommodation industry is growing at about 25% annually.

Unlike hotel chains, which typically add rooms through new developments and management or franchise agreements, holiday-rental operators can expand by bringing existing homes onto booking platforms and managing them for owners. Some are now looking at entire complexes, allowing them to share housekeeping, maintenance and other services across multiple units.

Also Read | Swarovski bets on India to double business in five years

The growth is also spreading beyond traditional holiday destinations. Listings in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Ayodhya and Hyderabad rose between 54% and 179% from June 2025 to June 2026, the study found. Cities and metros accounted for nearly half of the listings in FY26, while hill destinations made up 27% and beach destinations 18%.

Smaller homes dominate the market. Studios and homes with one or two bedrooms accounted for 60-65% of entire-home listings in June 2026. For property owners, hosting is increasingly being viewed as a business rather than simply a way to earn occasional extra income: 61% of owners surveyed saw it as running a small business, while 54% cited additional income as a reason for renting out their properties.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndia’s holiday rentals scale up as hotel supply lags

India’s holiday rentals scale up as hotel supply lags

Varuni Khosla
4 min read14 Oct 2026, 04:34 PM IST
The digitally listed alternative-accommodation segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.
The digitally listed alternative-accommodation segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.
Summary

The expansion of alternative accommodation comes as domestic travel gathers pace, creating opportunities for operators that manage holiday rentals.

Gift this article

India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.

India’s holiday-home market is expanding rapidly, with homestays, villas and holiday apartments emerging as a growing source of accommodation as travel demand outpaces hotel-room supply.

The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.

The country had more than 200,000 digitally listed alternative-accommodation units in FY26, up 26% from a year earlier, with most offering one or two bedrooms. Their combined room capacity is estimated at roughly double India’s branded hotel room inventory, per a report jointly published by Booking.com and Videc Consultants.

The segment will grow to 285,000 by FY28, said the report titled How India Travels 2026: The Homes Edit.

India had more than 213,000 branded hotel rooms across star hotel categories as of February 2026, according to industry estimates. The expansion of alternative accommodation comes as domestic travel gathers pace, creating opportunities for operators that manage holiday rentals.

Also Read | Radisson shifts India focus to big cities, targets 500 hotels by 2030

India's domestic tourist visits have grown at a compound annual rate of 11% over 1.34 billion in 2014, according to the Union tourism ministry. A domestic trip is one taken by a resident within their country.

“Demand is expanding rapidly, but supply is not keeping pace. Even if we build all the hotel rooms currently in the pipeline, there will still be a considerable gap to fill,” said Suman Billa, additional secretary and directorate general of the ministry of tourism. This presents a significant opportunity for homestays, bed-and-breakfast establishments and other forms of alternative accommodation to bridge that gap, Billa added.

Domestic travel is helping balance tourism and unlocking supply of hospitality rooms in a rapid way, said Santosh Kumar, regional head, South Asia for Booking.com. “Demand is outpacing supply in the accommodation sector. 2026 is the breakout year for us as far as this segment is concerned.”

Homestays and hotels will increasingly serve different traveller needs rather than compete for the same demand, Ritwik Khare, founder of Elivaas, told Mint. “While some travellers may prioritise privacy, others may value the additional space that a homestay offers. The larger growth driver, however, is the expansion of India’s domestic travel market, which should create opportunities across accommodation formats. As the segment matures, the winners will be those who can deliver consistent quality and a compelling guest experience,” Khare added.

Also Read | New Zealand Cricket banks on India tour to lift revenue by 50%

Rating agency Icra expects premium hotel-room supply across 12 major Indian cities to grow 5-6% annually between FY25 and FY28, slower than the projected 8-10% growth in demand. This gap could support room rates and occupancy. Hospitality consulting firm Horwath HTL has also estimated that demand is growing faster than supply, with room demand rising 9.1% against 7.8% increase in supply. The geographic coverage and period for these estimates need to be confirmed.

Online bookings set to double

For holiday rentals, the growth is translating into a larger booking market. Online bookings for homestays, villas and holiday apartments are projected to nearly double to 18,660 crore by FY29, from 9,340 crore in FY26, according to the Booking.com-Videc report.

Including offline bookings, the market is expected to reach 41500 crore by FY29, growing at an annual rate of 21.2%. The broader travel market is projected to grow at 11.1% annually over the same period.

The expansion is attracting operators looking to manage more homes as holiday rentals. Elivaas' Khare had said supply in the alternative-accommodation industry is growing at about 25% annually.

Unlike hotel chains, which typically add rooms through new developments and management or franchise agreements, holiday-rental operators can expand by bringing existing homes onto booking platforms and managing them for owners. Some are now looking at entire complexes, allowing them to share housekeeping, maintenance and other services across multiple units.

Also Read | Swarovski bets on India to double business in five years

The growth is also spreading beyond traditional holiday destinations. Listings in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indore, Ayodhya and Hyderabad rose between 54% and 179% from June 2025 to June 2026, the study found. Cities and metros accounted for nearly half of the listings in FY26, while hill destinations made up 27% and beach destinations 18%.

Smaller homes dominate the market. Studios and homes with one or two bedrooms accounted for 60-65% of entire-home listings in June 2026. For property owners, hosting is increasingly being viewed as a business rather than simply a way to earn occasional extra income: 61% of owners surveyed saw it as running a small business, while 54% cited additional income as a reason for renting out their properties.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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