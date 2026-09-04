Korean cosmetics importer Skintl loses licences over labelling, warehouse lapses

India’s apex drug regulator has cancelled all three import registrations of Korean beauty brands importer Skintl Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. after finding that the company used incorrect registration numbers on product labels, stocked items without permits and shifted its warehouse without regulatory approval, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
The order, issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, cancelled the company's import registrations and prohibited it from importing and selling cosmetic products across e-commerce platforms and retail stores with immediate effect.