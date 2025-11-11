Indian electronics maker Syrma SGS eyes making laptop motherboards by FY27, in talks with MSI, others
Shouvik Das 6 min read 11 Nov 2025, 07:05 pm IST
In an interview with Mint, Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director of Syrma SGS, said that the company may receive a 5% boost to its margins if it can venture into making laptop motherboards. Talks are with the likes of Taiwan's MSI and Japan's DynaBook.
NEW DELHI : Indian electronics manufacturing services, or EMS, company Syrma SGS plans to start making motherboards for laptops with an aim to improve profitability and make it eligible for government incentives, its top executive said.
