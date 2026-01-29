Boeing unfazed by India-EU FTA, says maintenance cost unlikely to decline soon
Abhishek Law , Dipali Banka 5 min read 29 Jan 2026, 05:42 pm IST
Despite the India-EU FTA eliminating tariffs on aircraft parts, Boeing remains skeptical about significant cost reductions for maintenance in India. Airbus might see marginal advantages, but the focus remains on increasing aircraft deliveries to meet growing demand in the Indian market.
Hyderabad: The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) may not immediately lower costs for aircraft maintenance or spare parts, as India has already capped the tax on imports of most components at 5%.
