India EV maker partners Lamborghini family for golf carts

“The golf cart market is a $3 billion market, and it is mainly dominated by markets in North America, the Middle East and parts of Asia where there’s a lot of tourism," she said. “Golf carts are used not only for golf, but for hospitality, airports and hotels etc. So, this project of ours, this particular arm of Kinetic Green, would be focused on the global markets."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}