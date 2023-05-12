India Exim Bank sees loan growth of 12-15% in FY242 min read . Updated: 13 May 2023, 01:35 AM IST
The bank said it has a portfolio of 303 state-supported lines of credit, with commitments of $31.85 billion, at various stages of implementation. During FY23, the bank said it supported 37 new contracts worth over $1 billion.
MUMBAI : State-owned export finance institution India Exim Bank expects a 12-15% growth of its loan book in the current financial year, a senior executive said on Friday.
