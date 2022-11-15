India Expo Centre and Mart builds 134-room hotel at 100 crore

The Noida-based company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a ₹600 crore initial public offering in March. India Expo Centre and Mart was set up as a special purpose vehicle company with Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, or EPCH, the Greater Noida Authority and private exporters. Its board consists of directors from the Greater Noida authority and the ministry of textiles as well as exporters. It is in the top five largest integrated exhibitions and conventions venues in the country and is spread over 56 acre.