India eyes shipbuilding big league as Cochin Shipyard, HD Hyundai near $500 million JV

“This isn’t just about constructing ship blocks; it is a critical step in reducing India’s turnaround times to global standards and boosting capacity to build larger, more complex vessels. With the memorandum of understanding signed in July 2025 and reinforced throughout the year, this collaboration aligns perfectly with the 'Make in India' initiative and the Maritime India Vision 2030, transforming the Kochi facility into a critical hub for both commercial and naval shipbuilding in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.