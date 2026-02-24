India’s long-held ambition to become a serious shipbuilding nation on par with giants such as China, South Korea, and Japan may finally get off the starting blocks in the second half of 2026, at a time when the Asian shipyards are packed with orders, with waiting periods stretching into several years.
India eyes shipbuilding big league as Cochin Shipyard, HD Hyundai near $500 million JV
SummaryIn the first instance of a global shipbuilding giant investing directly in shipbuilding infrastructure in India, state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited and South Korea’s HD Hyundai Group are in final stages of forming a joint venture for a $500-million facility in Kochi, with both contributing equally.
India’s long-held ambition to become a serious shipbuilding nation on par with giants such as China, South Korea, and Japan may finally get off the starting blocks in the second half of 2026, at a time when the Asian shipyards are packed with orders, with waiting periods stretching into several years.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More