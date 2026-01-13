The company also offers home eye tests in major cities, where routing algorithms assign the nearest available optometrist, enabling tests to be completed within 60 minutes. AI-led systems have reduced the average in-store eye-test wait times from 19.5 minutes to 15.8 minutes, the person said, adding that on-site optometry will "continue to play a complementary role in high-density, high-complexity clusters". The company has, however, not publicly detailed how clinical complexity is defined, identified, or escalated within its remote and self-optometry models.