India fastest growing market for  Mercedes Benz  in  2022: CEO Ola Källenius

One lesson from the semiconductor supply chain issues we have been battling over the last two-and-a-half years is we have started engaging in more deep sourcing: going beyond tier-I suppliers and looking at the whole value chain, in this case, going down to the chip maker, and even understand beyond the chip maker, to the fab that supplies them. We are on a similar journey for battery raw materials, which will be the most important thing and maybe the biggest industrial task of going towards zero emissions. Switching over an industrial footprint built up over 100 years to a completely new one is a Herculean task. So, we are now engaging all the way down to the source of the raw material and looking at striking agreements in cooperation with tier-I suppliers, needless to say, so that we can protect ourselves because even though there’s enough lithium on earth to solve this problem, can the mining and refining capacity be installed quickly enough to satisfy all the ambitions of all the OEMs? It’s an open question. Next to that, the other factor that will then also decide the adoption rate is charging infrastructure. That is why we decided, as one of the few automakers, on top of things that we have been doing already in consortiums, and we announced this at CES in Las Vegas to embark on a journey to build a high-performance charging network for Mercedes, operated by Mercedes, in our main markets.