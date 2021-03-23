India files appeal against Cairn arbitration award

The tax demand raised on Cairn was of around ₹104 billion in taxes plus equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. According to Cairn, the Indian government has seized residual shares in Cairn India Ltd. (acquired by Vedanta Resources) as well as a tax refund due to the British company, together amounting to approximately ₹105.7 billion or $1.4 billion. As a result of international arbitration, the company secured an award to the tune of $1.2 billion plus interest and cost.

