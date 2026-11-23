Bengaluru: From protein-rich atta to fortified eggs, India’s food companies are using advanced technologies to make everyday staples more nutritious and persuade consumers to pay a premium.
Bengaluru: From protein-rich atta to fortified eggs, India’s food companies are using advanced technologies to make everyday staples more nutritious and persuade consumers to pay a premium.
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and emerging brands are increasingly using biofortification, specialised animal feed, micronutrient fortification and precision processing to improve the nutritional value of products and stand out in a crowded market.
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and emerging brands are increasingly using biofortification, specialised animal feed, micronutrient fortification and precision processing to improve the nutritional value of products and stand out in a crowded market.
The shift has gathered pace since the Covid-19 pandemic, as growing awareness of nutrition has reshaped consumer preferences. It also offers companies an opportunity to charge higher prices. A 5 kg pack of Aashirvaad High Protein Atta, for instance, costs about 55% more than regular Aashirvaad atta, while Eggoz Protein Plus eggs are priced around 37% higher. Whether these premiums translate into better margins, however, depends on the additional costs of ingredients, sourcing and processing.
R&D spending
Despite the growing focus on nutritional innovation, R&D spending remains a relatively small part of FMCG companies’ revenues. A Mint analysis of standalone annual reports found that none of the eight companies reviewed allocated even 1% of revenue to research and development in FY26. The share of revenue spent on R&D also declined over the six years at five of the seven companies with comparable data. Dabur recorded the steepest decline, followed by ITC, while Britannia, Tata Consumer Products and Marico also reduced their allocations relative to revenue. Godrej Consumer Products and Nestlé India were the only two to record an increase.
Even so, companies are drawing on their research capabilities to develop products that address specific nutritional needs. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), for instance, is repositioning Horlicks as a broader lifestyle nutrition brand.
“Our R&D expertise, backed by digital, data and AI, helps us develop science-led, India-relevant innovations. We are repositioning Horlicks as a broader lifestyle nutrition brand, with products such as Horlicks Superfoods combining familiar ingredients like oats, almonds and millets with protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals,” said Rajneet Kohli, executive director, Foods and Refreshment at HUL.
“Horlicks Protein is designed to address barriers to protein adoption, including taste, digestibility and affordability. Made with gut-friendly, yeast-based protein and fibre, it targets everyday nutrition rather than just sports and gym consumers, with multiple formats and price points to widen access,” he added.
Other large companies are taking similar approaches through product formulation and fortification. Nestlé India follows what it calls a “nutrition-by-design” approach, combining recipe innovation, micronutrient fortification and processing technologies. In select Maggi products, micronutrients are incorporated through the seasoning, with the company testing nutrient distribution and retention throughout the product’s shelf life.
ITC, meanwhile, uses a nutrition profiling system to guide product development. “ITC’s Nutrition Profiling System provides the foundation for this strategy, evaluating products based on nutrient content and guiding the development of a value-added nutrition portfolio,” said Hemant Malik, executive director at ITC. The company is also working to improve protein quality and nutrient bioavailability.
Beyond reformulating existing products, some companies are looking further upstream to improve the nutritional value of the raw materials themselves. Biofortification, unlike conventional fortification which adds nutrients during processing, seeks to enhance the nutritional content of crops as they grow.
The opportunity is expanding as more nutrient-rich crop varieties become available. According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), India developed 152 biofortified crop varieties between 2014 and 2024, including 53 wheat, 26 millet and 14 rice varieties.
Farm partnerships
Startups are looking to build businesses around this supply chain. Better Nutrition, for instance, works with farmers to grow nutrient-rich wheat, rice and millets using biofortified seeds and soil-nutrition interventions. The company uses X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology to measure nutrient content before procurement and pays farmers a premium for nutrient-rich produce, said co-founder Prateek Rastogi. It then sells the produce through its consumer brand, connecting agricultural production with urban demand.
Another way to improve the nutritional value of everyday foods is to intervene in how animal products are produced. Egg brand Eggoz uses specialised feed formulations tailored to the location, season and age of poultry to maintain consistency across farms. Its Protein Plus range uses automated grading and weight screening to select larger eggs containing about 7g of protein each.
“The demand is strongest from urban, digitally active households and from younger, fitness-minded consumers looking for good quality protein and nutrition,” said Abhishek Negi, co-founder and chief executive of Eggoz. Maintaining consistency across batches through monitoring and quality testing, however, adds to costs, he said.
While these approaches focus on improving the nutritional value of ingredients, the way food is processed also determines how much of that nutrition reaches consumers. Temperature, pressure and moisture levels during manufacturing can alter the nutritional properties of grains and pulses, said Dr Chetan C.J., founder of Bengaluru-based CA Labs.
The presence of nutrients does not necessarily mean the body can absorb them. Bioavailability, or the rate and extent to which nutrients are absorbed, is therefore as important as a product’s nutritional content. CA Labs has developed single-screw extrusion systems that offer a more affordable alternative to complex processing equipment for certain applications.
“Responsible extrusion reduces anti-nutritional factors whilst having potential to preserve other nutrients in the best way possible,” said Chetan.
The challenge across these approaches is to make nutritional improvements commercially viable. Santosh Sreedhar, partner at Avalon Consulting, said nutrition-led positioning allows brands to differentiate themselves in crowded markets while charging a premium.
In some cases, improving nutritional content can be relatively inexpensive, as companies can add ingredients to existing formulations without investing in entirely new manufacturing facilities. Specialised processing, expensive raw materials and tighter quality controls, however, can complicate the economics, particularly in mass-market products where consumers are more price-sensitive.
Sreedhar sees the biggest opportunities in staples and cereals, dairy, ready-to-drink beverages, malted drinks and energy bars, where nutritional improvements can be incorporated into products consumers already buy regularly. Rather than relying on a single blockbuster product, he expects companies to build broader portfolios catering to different nutritional needs.
Ultimately, the opportunity will depend on whether companies can make nutritional benefits compelling enough to justify higher prices while keeping production costs under control.