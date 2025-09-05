India focusing on data-driven tech platforms to foster safer and more resilient road network: FICCI-Crisil Report

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India is focusing on building a safer and more resilient road network by leveraging data-driven technology platforms such as the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), according to a report released by FICCI and Crisil.

The report noted that a significant stride in this direction has been the development of iRAD by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Implemented nationwide, it serves as a centralised digital platform that facilitates real-time accident data collection and analysis.

The platform has been rolled out across all 36 states and union territories, making it possible to integrate inputs from multiple stakeholders.

It noted, "India is taking a major leap towards a data-driven, technology-enabled road safety ecosystem in India, fostering safer roads for all."

The report mentioned that through this data-driven approach, iRAD enables evidence-based interventions, identification of black spots, improvement of accident-prone areas, streamlined insurance claim processing and provision of cashless treatment for accident victims.

The report highlighted that such initiatives are helping India foster a technology-enabled road safety ecosystem that benefits all road users.

It further highlighted that state governments hold a significant opportunity to enhance road safety by developing comprehensive Road Safety Action Plans (RSAPs).

These plans would act as strategic roadmaps for prioritising safety improvements while also enabling states to access dedicated funding.

The report also recommended that by backing investment decisions with clear evidence, states can engage stakeholders effectively and ensure targeted interventions.

It said, "State governments have a significant opportunity to enhance road safety by developing a comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan (RSAP)."

The report stressed that effective road safety management requires a combination of strong institutions, evidence-based policymaking and targeted measures.

In 2023, 1.73 lakh fatalities and 4.62 lakh injuries were reported from 4.80 lakh accidents across the country, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

This translates into an average of around 20 deaths every hour on Indian roads.

Technology, however, is emerging as a gamechanger in improving road safety.

The Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering project (iRASTE), launched by the Central Road Research Institute in Nagpur and Telangana, integrates artificial intelligence, sensors and real-time mobility analytics to prevent crashes.

The project has set a target of reducing accidents in Nagpur by 50 per cent, with early results already showing promising reductions in high-risk driving events.