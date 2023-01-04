India Gate Foods launches new campaign with actor Pankaj Tripathi1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The campaign is playing across 40 TV channels, digital and social media platforms and other major media dissemination platforms
The campaign is playing across 40 TV channels, digital and social media platforms and other major media dissemination platforms
KRBL Ltd-owned India Gate Foods, a company that sells basmati rice, has launched a new campaign “Basmati Rice Se No Compromise", nudging consumers to pick packaged basmati over loose basmati.