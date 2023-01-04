KRBL Ltd-owned India Gate Foods, a company that sells basmati rice, has launched a new campaign “Basmati Rice Se No Compromise", nudging consumers to pick packaged basmati over loose basmati.

With actor Pankaj Tripathi featuring in the campaign, the firm has depicted various aspects of family relationships in a series of films. The campaign is playing across 40 TV channels, digital and social media platforms and other major media dissemination platforms. CreativelandAsia has worked on the creatives for the campaign.

In Hindi-speaking markets, the campaign objective is to drive consumers to switch from unbranded basmati rice to branded basmati rice. The commercials are based on an emotional approach that hints to the customers that whenever they are purchasing and utilising, they should not cut corners or compromise on the quality.

In West Bengal, the company said it has taken a regional approach with a similar objective of driving conversion from loose to packaged basmati using a regional celebrity. In Bengal, the lady of the house is very particular about the quality of food that comes home to the point that she links it to the stature of her family.

In Maharashtra, the campaign focuses on creating preference amongst Marathi consumers for its rice.

Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India Ltd said, “With the help of this multi-market brand campaign, we are asking people to switch over. Pankaj Tripathi, who has considerable influence in the Hindi-speaking markets, aids in effectively communicating our point. On the other end of the spectrum, we have massive regional campaigns that have been launched in line with our brand objectives.“

According to research firm IMARC Group, the India packaged rice market reached a volume of 10.96 million tons in 2021. It expects the market to reach 15.33 million tons by 2027, at a CAGR growth of 6.1%.