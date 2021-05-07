India has allowed bidders access to the financial data of Bharat Petroleum Corp. as the government moves ahead with plans to sell its entire stake in the country’s second-biggest state refiner, according to people familiar with the matter.

The data room has been open since the last week of April and some bidders have held meetings with BPCL management, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private.

The BPCL privatization, which could be the country’s biggest, is crucial for India. The government needs to raise capital to make up the fall in tax revenues as the pandemic hit the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last month the plan to raise about $23 billion from selling stakes in state-run companies, including BPCL, is still on course despite the fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

The government’s 53% stake in BPCL is valued at about 496 billion rupees ($6.7 billion), based on the latest trading price on Friday. Shares in the refiner fell about 0.6% as of 2:02 p.m. in Mumbai.

The recent Covid-19 outbreak could still slow down the sale process, one of the people said. A representative for the finance ministry declined to comment, while a representative for BPCL didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

