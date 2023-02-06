India government plans to oppose Vedanta Zinc asset sale to unit: Report
The Indian government, which has nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc that it intends to sell through offer-for-sale mechanism, is likely to vote against the plan on concerns ranging from high valuations to it being a related party transaction, the report said
The Indian government is planning to oppose Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s proposal to buy global zinc assets of Vedanta Ltd. for $2.98 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
