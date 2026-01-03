The new hot spots: Enterprise tech and deeptech lead PE's next wave

Data from investment banking firm Avendus Capital showed that private deals in 2024 reached $6.6 billion, compared to $6.3 billion as of 4 December. It has, however, included deals that are in progress. According to the firm's data, deals sized between $30 million and $50 million stood at 39 this year, compared to 27 in 2024. Similarly, deals sized between $50 million and $100 million, and over $100 million, were at 21 and 17 this year, compared to 14 and 22 in the previous year.