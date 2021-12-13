‘India has only one Sebi-RIA per 76,510 investors’

“Unlike other professions where regulations came in after the profession had matured, with RIAs, the profession had regulations from the very inception. Many of them are impractical. These include the requirement to re-certify every three years and the requirement that even subordinate staff must have two years’ experience. Then, there are rules on how fees can be charged and at what intervals, as well as caps on fees. Those with more than 125 clients must corporatize and then they must have a net worth of Rs50 lakh," said Suresh Sadagopan, a Mumbai-based RIA. “All this is making the profession unviable even for existing RIAs. I’m not surprised that there is very little growth in the profession. [The rules are] making investment advice from a registered adviser unaffordable and hence unregistered intermediaries, agents or distributors step in," he added.