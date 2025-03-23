India has played critical role in growth story of California almonds: senior ABC official

Modesto (California), Mar 23 (PTI) Most Indians swear by their daily handful of almonds, and with the staggering 85 per cent of those in India coming from California, Emily Fleischmann, vice president of global market development at the Almond Board of California (ABC), says India has played a "critical role" in the remarkable success story of California almonds.

India, the largest export market and second-largest overall market for California almonds after the USA (728 million pounds), received shipments surpassing a record 400 million in 2023-24, marking an impressive 21 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

"Soaking almonds overnight and giving three-five to kids before they head to school, or even enjoying them as an adult, is a common practice in India. Even the belief that almonds enhance mental acuity creates a special dynamic that no other market worldwide shares.

"So, yes, India has played a critical role in the growth story of California almonds, and the numbers speak for themselves — from 100 million pounds of consumption a decade ago to now over 400 million pounds. California represents 85 per cent of the market share of almonds going into India," Fleischmann told PTI in an interview.

According to the top ABC official, in crop year 2023-24 the American state of California grew 76 per cent of the world's almonds, followed by Australia and Spain which grew 7 per cent each.

The other countries include Turkiye (2 per cent), and Italy, Portugal, Morocco, China, Chile and Tunisia -- all one per cent each, she added.

Even though India is the largest export market for California almonds, Fleischmann argued that the growth potential for the snack in the country remains high.

She further highlighted India's per capita consumption of almonds stands at 0.46 pounds, which is low, especially when compared to the chart-topping USA, Germany, and Italy, all of which exceed two pounds.

The board, which expects 66 per cent of India's growth over the next 10 years to come from tier II and tier III cities, is working to promote the nutritious nut to consumers in all its forms — from flour to milk and beyond.

"Indians are seeking healthy snacking options, whether it's a whole kernel or a handful of almonds as a snack, or products like almond-filled bars or trail mixes. There is a significant opportunity in this market. Additionally, when we consider other forms of almonds, such as flour, protein powder, or butter, the potential at the consumer level is tremendous. Almonds are a great choice," she added.

That said, as a strong advocate of good portfolio management, Fleischmann also recognises the risks of putting all eggs in one basket. She explained how they are invested in various markets beyond India and are actively seeking opportunities to expand to new avenues.

"India happens to be at the top of our portfolio, but it's not the only market... We understand that things can ebb and flow. We want to ensure we're stimulating demand in various regions globally. For instance, Europe as a whole is about the same size as the US, and we invest in both the US and Europe, as well as in South Korea, Japan, China, and Mexico," she added.

The ABC is also looking towards making its foray in new markets like Morocco, Turkiye, Indonesia, Pakistan and South Africa, she informed.

The board, first established in 1950 as Almond Control Board, is a non-profit organisation, operating under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.