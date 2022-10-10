India has reasonably handled the current geopolitical situation: Goyal

“He said that SMEs are an integral part of the India growth story and that more collaboration and participation will add speed to the growth of this BSE SME exchange. We have more than 100 unicorns, many soonicorns are on the way to becoming unicorns," Commerce and Industry Ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai is the place from where we hope the SME sector will get new wings, raise more capital and truly become an international centre enabling more SMEs to ramp up their growth faster, he added.
The representatives of the eight companies which were listed today, traders, investors and industry representatives were present on the occasion. Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra, BSE Chairman SS Mundra and Head of BSE SME and Start-up Platform Ajay Thakur were also present.
The 394 companies listed on BSE SME Platform have raised Rs.4,263.00 crore from the market and total market capitalization of 394 companies as on October 07, 2022 is Rs. 60,000 Crore. BSE is the market leader in this segment with a market share of 60 percent, Ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.