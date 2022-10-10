Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  India has reasonably handled the current geopolitical situation: Goyal

India has reasonably handled the current geopolitical situation: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
1 min read . 08:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • Goyal said that SMEs are an integral part of the India growth story and that more collaboration and participation will add speed to the growth of this BSE SME exchange

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the union government managed to reasonably handle the current geopolitical situation in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The minister was speaking at the listing day of the 400th company in the BSE SME Platform in Mumbai. BSE Ltd set up the BSE SME Platform in March 2012 under SEBI regulation.

“He said that SMEs are an integral part of the India growth story and that more collaboration and participation will add speed to the growth of this BSE SME exchange. We have more than 100 unicorns, many soonicorns are on the way to becoming unicorns," Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Mumbai is the place from where we hope the SME sector will get new wings, raise more capital and truly become an international centre enabling more SMEs to ramp up their growth faster, he added.

The representatives of the eight companies which were listed today, traders, investors and industry representatives were present on the occasion. Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra, BSE Chairman SS Mundra and Head of BSE SME and Start-up Platform Ajay Thakur were also present. 

The 394 companies listed on BSE SME Platform have raised Rs.4,263.00 crore from the market and total market capitalization of 394 companies as on October 07, 2022 is Rs. 60,000 Crore. BSE is the market leader in this segment with a market share of 60 percent, Ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement. 

