India hotel deals seen hitting ₹4,200 crore amid record IPO pipeline
SummaryHotel occupancy is projected to rise to 70% by 2026, from 63–65% last year, and average room rates could jump by nearly a third from ₹7,800–8,000 a night, the report, titled 'HVS India Hospitality Industry Overview 2024', and shared exclusively with Mint, said.
Get ready for a hotel boom in India, as large conglomerates like the Adani group enter the hospitality sector and incumbents deploy fresh investments in a country where rising prosperity fuels demand for travel and tourism.
