India hotel deals seen hitting ₹4,200 crore amid record IPO pipeline

Hotel signings by the number of rooms to be added grew to 47,249 rooms in 2024, reflecting a 62% increase from the 29,143 keys recorded in 2023. This growth included the signing of 382 new properties (40,737 keys), the rebranding of 102 hotels (6,437 keys), and the expansion of one property, which added 75 additional keys to its inventory. Another key trend in 2024, was the notable rise in the average room count per property, which rose to 98 rooms, up from 89 keys in 2023.