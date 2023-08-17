Variable pay reforms: Junior executives' compensation models in flux

“There are five grades below managers and linking part of their compensation (10-15%) to overall performance of the company and business didn’t really get any traction either in terms of line or sight or performance," said Amit Chincholikar, chief human resources officer, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires. “They are getting measured on their contribution and within their team. However, levels of managers above and seniors will continue to have variable pay linked to overall business performance . We brought this change in 2021 ."

